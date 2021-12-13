600 PATH families benefit from food hampers from New Fortress Energy Foundation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Six hundred families registered on the Government's Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) as well as shut-ins are today expressing their gratitude for the generously packed food hampers that they received from the New Fortress Energy Foundation, in time for the Christmas holidays.

The packages, distributed in Clarendon, St Catherine and St James in partnership with Food for the Poor Jamaica, were packed with a variety of food supplies and personal care items to last a family of up to five persons for a few weeks.

The items include chicken, Christmas cake, cooking oil, canned foods, peas, cornmeal, rice, flour, milk products, cereals as well as personal care items such as bath soaps, toilet paper, rubbing alcohol, hand sanitiser, masks and toothpaste.

Gina Brown, from Old Harbour Bay, expressed deep appreciation for the support that she says will go a far way in helping her family of six.

“I am very appreciative to receive this package. Since COVID, it has been really hard on us. I have not been working since then and my son was also laid off from the little work he was doing. So, right now it's just my husband who is a fisherman and it's very hard because sometimes when he goes out at sea and catches nothing, we still have to buy gas for the boat,” Brown said.

Sixty-five-year-old Maud Johnson from Hayes New Town in Clarendon also shared her appreciation, saying “This help is a God-send, trust me, because none of us in my house is working now and we are a family of four people. I give thanks because I really appreciate this help.”

Another recipient, Donnette Wright added: “I give thanks. This is the second time; I also benefitted last year Christmas, and it helped me a lot. So, right now, I'm going to put it down for my Christmas holiday. To make sure that we have a good Christmas dinner. I really appreciate it and I thank you guys so much for this.”

Meanwhile, the vice president from New Fortress Energy, Verona Carter said, “Christmas is a time of spreading cheer and hope and that is just what this initiative is all about. We are delighted to be able to give back to families, individuals and shut-ins in such meaningful ways this Christmas. At New Fortress Energy, we see ourselves as part of the fabric of the communities of Old Harbour, the Port and Refinery Council communities and St James, and so we're always looking for ways to make an impact and support these communities to help make their lives better and brighter.”

In addition to the distribution of food hampers this year, New Fortress Energy Foundation is also distributing toys to over 3,000 children in the Port and Refinery Council communities in Clarendon, in Old Harbour Bay in St Catherine and in Montego Bay through the St James Municipal Corporation.