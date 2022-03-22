$600m to cushion rising fuel prices for taxi operators — Clarke

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Operators of public passenger vehicles, including route taxi operators and contract carriage operators, will soon be able to access $25,000 vouchers from the Government to cushion the rising cost of fuel.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, made the announcement as he closed the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Clarke said the programme will cost just under $600 million.

“The voucher programme will begin towards the latter half of April and will be administered by the Transport Authority under the guidance of the Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon Audley Shaw, who I am sure, will speak more fulsomely on this,” Dr Clarke said.

The Government will also make available $200 million in revolving loan financing for public passenger vehicle operators, which will be available through Microcredit and Approved Financial Institutions, by way of the Development Bank of Jamaica.

“This financing will be available for short-term loans for tyres, batteries and spare parts required for public transportation operations. As we provide some relief, we appeal to public transportation operators to abide by the fares set by the regulatory authority,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Dr Clarke said the Government will increase the allocation towards transportation assistance for students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education by 40 per cent.

This will cost an additional $152 million.

These initiatives are part of the Government's overall social assistance support of $3.7 billion.