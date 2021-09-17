601 new COVID cases recorded in Jamaica, four additional deaths

601 new COVID cases recorded in Jamaica, four additional deathsFriday, September 17, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 601 new cases of COVID-19 and four more virus-related deaths on Thursday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 78,590 and the confirmed deaths to 1,772.
The new cases comprise 319 females and 282 males, with ages ranging from zero days to 96 years.
According to the ministry, 126 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 88 in St Ann, 86 in St Catherine, 50 in Clarendon, 46 in Manchester, 44 each in St Elizabeth and St Thomas, 33 in St James, 24 each in Hanover and St Mary, 18 in Trelawny, 15 in Westmoreland, and three in Portland.
The deceased are:
- A 76-year-old male from St. Catherine
- A 51-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- An 86-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 76-year-old male from St Mary
The latest deaths were recorded between September 14 and 15.
One more death was reported as coincidental while three deaths are under investigation.
The ministry further reported 134 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 50,495.
There are 25,793 confirmed active cases on the island.
