605 new COVID cases recorded in Jamaica, 12 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 605 new COVID-19 cases and 12 virus-related deaths were recorded across Jamaica on Thursday.

This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 64,899 and the confirmed deaths to 1,465.

The new cases comprise 339 females and 266 males with ages ranging from six days to 100 years.

According to the ministry, 159 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 94 in St Catherine, 59 in St James, 49 in Westmoreland, 43 in St Ann, 40 in St Thomas, 34 each in Manchester and Trelawny, 32 in St Elizabeth, 25 in St Mary, 18 in Hanover, 13 in Clarendon, and five in Portland.

Meanwhile, eight of the latest deaths are from St Elizabeth — including five males ages 41, 56, 74, 75, and 76 and three females ages 64, 66, and 78. Three of the victims were from Westmoreland - a 31-year-old female, a 58-year-old male and a 77-year-old male. The remaining victim was a 48-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

Thirteen deaths were also reported under investigation.

The ministry further reported 50 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 47,968. There are 15,058 active cases on the island.

