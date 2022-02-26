60 new COVID-19 cases, one virus-related death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Friday reported 60 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases on the island to 127,916.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported one more virus-related death. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,811.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 39 females and 21 males with ages ranging from four years to 108 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (eight), Hanover (one), Kingston and St Andrew (five), Manchester (two), Portland (three), St Catherine (five), St Elizabeth (three), St James (22), St Thomas (three), Trelawny (one) and Westmoreland (seven).

The latest victims is a 93-year-old male from St Elizabeth who died in February.

The country also recorded 289 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 76,422.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 6.1%.

There are 721 confirmed active cases on the island.