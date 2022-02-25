61-year-old man suspected of committing suicide in St Elizabeth

61-year-old man suspected of committing suicide in St ElizabethFriday, February 25, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Police are investigating a suspected case of suicide involving a 61-year-old man in Thatchwalk District, Bull Savannah on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Raymond Vassell, a retiree of Carby District in Southfield, St Elizabeth.
Police reports are that about 7:30 am, a passerby stumbled on Vassell's body hanging from a guinep tree in his sister's yard.
The body was removed to the morgue for an autopsy.
Vassell is the third man suspected of committing suicide in St Elizabeth in recent weeks.
On February 2, Garfield Dennis, a construction teacher at the BB Coke High School was found hanging from the ceiling of his woodwork shop in Malvern.
Read: St Elizabeth teacher suspected of committing suicide
On February 7, Mark Francis, a resident of Lititz District was found hanging from a tree in his yard.
Read: Police probing another suspected suicide in St Elizabeth
Kasey Williams
