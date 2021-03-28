612 seniors get COVID jab in vaccination blitz

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine was administered to 612 people over 75 years old during its vaccine blitz at the National Arena yesterday.

Among those vaccinated were four centenarians, including a 102-year-old woman.

The ministry was targeting 1,000 seniors in its mass vaccination drive, but only 662 people registered to be inoculated at the site.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton was pleased with the turnout.

"I am pleased that we are able to successfully execute this mass vaccination of members of our vulnerable population. I say a big kudos to the administratinve and clinical team at the ministry and the region for a job well done,” he said.

“Aditionally, we had tremendous support from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Defence Force and the Private Sector Vaccination Initiative team and I salute these partners for their ongoing support of Jamaica's Vaccination Implementation Programme."

The vaccination blitz at the National Arena was the first in a series planned by the ministry to provide mass vaccination to Jamaicans. The next blitz is planned for Saturday, April 3 at the same location.