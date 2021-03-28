612 seniors get COVID jab in vaccination blitz

612 seniors get COVID jab in vaccination blitzSunday, March 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine was administered to 612 people over 75 years old during its vaccine blitz at the National Arena yesterday.
Among those vaccinated were four centenarians, including a 102-year-old woman.
The ministry was targeting 1,000 seniors in its mass vaccination drive, but only 662 people registered to be inoculated at the site.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton was pleased with the turnout.
"I am pleased that we are able to successfully execute this mass vaccination of members of our vulnerable population. I say a big kudos to the administratinve and clinical team at the ministry and the region for a job well done,” he said.
“Aditionally, we had tremendous support from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Defence Force and the Private Sector Vaccination Initiative team and I salute these partners for their ongoing support of Jamaica's Vaccination Implementation Programme."
The vaccination blitz at the National Arena was the first in a series planned by the ministry to provide mass vaccination to Jamaicans. The next blitz is planned for Saturday, April 3 at the same location.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy