62-y-o man charged with murder of 29-y-o girlfriend

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Sixty-two-year-old Stenneth Wilson, otherwise called 'Uncle' of Clark's Town in Trelawny has been charged with the chopping death of his common-law wife at their home on Saturday, May 8.

Wilson was charged with murder after he turned himself in to the police and allegedly confessed to the crime.

Police report that about 11:30 pm, Wilson and his spouse —29-year-old Nickeisha Keeling, otherwise called 'Gal Gal'— got into an argument.

The argument reportedly escalated into a fight, during which Wilson used a knife and a machete to inflict several wounds to the woman's body.

