63-y-o Trelawny man goes missing at Norman Manley Int'l Airport

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – Sixty-three-year-old Peter Kitchener of Clark's Town, Trelawny has been missing since Thursday, December 17, last year.

He is of brown complexion, medium build and is about six feet two inches tall.

Reports from the Clark's Town Police are Kitchener was last seen at the Norman Manley International Airport, in Kingston, wearing a blue sweat suit and a pair of white sneakers. He has not been seen since.

Anyone knowing Kitchener's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Clark's Town Police at (876) 954-1080, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.