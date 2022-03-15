63-y-o charged for stealing refrigerator parts from neighbour

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Mario Davis, a 63-year-old man from 3rd Marlin Way, Braeton in St Catherine has been arrested and charged with simple larceny and malicious destruction of property following an incident at his home on Monday, February 07.

Reports are that Davis gained entry to the room of a woman with whom he shares residence. He then proceeded to remove parts from two refrigerators in the room, resulting in them malfunctioning.

The parts were allegedly sold later on.

The woman, a joint tenant, filed a report with the police which resulted in Davis's subsequent arrest and charge.

His court date is being finalised.