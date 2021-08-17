630 new COVID cases recorded in Jamaica, nine deaths

630 new COVID cases recorded in Jamaica, nine deathsTuesday, August 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 630 new cases of the COVID-19 and nine virus-related deaths were recorded across Jamaica on Monday.
This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 59,088 and the confirmed deaths to 1,320.
The new cases comprise 356 females and 274 males with ages ranging from two days to 94 years.
According to the ministry, 90 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 88 in Westmoreland, 71 in St James, 64 in Hanover, 62 in Manchester, 55 in St Ann, 40 in Clarendon, 34 each in St Mary and Trelawny, 32 in St Catherine, 24 in St Elizabeth, 22 in St Thomas, and 14 in Portland.
Meanwhile, five of the latest deaths are from Kingston and St Andrew — including three females ages 59, 78 and 83 and two males ages 50 and 68. Three of the victims were from St Catherine, including a 79-year-old male, a 63-year-old female, and a 67-year-old female. The remaining victim was a 65-year-old male from Clarendon.
The ministry further reported 60 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 47,540. There are 9,858 active cases on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
