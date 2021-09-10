638 new COVID cases, 8 more deaths

638 new COVID cases, 8 more deathsFriday, September 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 638 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 74,945, and virus death toll to 1,693.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 366 females and 271 males with ages ranging from one day to 97 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (140), St Catherine (126), Manchester (65), St Ann (60), St James (52), Portland (49), Trelawny (34), St Elizabeth (29), Clarendon (24), Westmoreland (22), Hanover (15), St Mary (13) and St Thomas (nine).
The latest deceased comprise two individuals from St James, a 33-year-old female and an 86-year -old male; two persons from St Catherine, a 60-year-old male and a 96-year-old female; two females, ages 69 and 83, from Manchester; a 79-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 56-year-old male from Westmoreland.
Jamaica has 23,229 active cases after 104 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,335.
Currently, 812 people are hospitalised, 106 of which are severely ill, while 51 are critically ill and 138 are moderately ill.
