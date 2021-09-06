643 new COVID cases, 18 more deaths in Jamaica

643 new COVID cases, 18 more deaths in JamaicaMonday, September 06, 2021
Jamaica recorded 643 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The latest data brings total coronavirus infections in Jamaica to 71,987 and the virus death toll to 1,637.
The ministry reported that the new cases comprise 396 females and 247 males with ages ranging from three months to 105 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (97), St Catherine (87), St Thomas (67), St James (67), Clarendon (65), St Ann (53), Trelawny (48), St Elizabeth (43), Westmoreland (33), Manchester (31), Hanover (25), St Mary (17) and Portland (10).
Meanwhile, the ministry said the deaths occurred between September 1 and September 4. The deceased are:
- A 91-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 93-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew
- An 87-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 51-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 31-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 64-year-old male from Portland
- A 39-year-old male from St Ann
- A 69-year-old male from St Ann
- A 47-year-old female from St Ann
- A 92-year-old Female from St Ann
- A 66-year-old male from St Elizabeth
- A 77-year-old male from St Mary
- A 76-year-old male from St Mary
- A 71-year-old female from St Mary
- An 85-year-old female from St Mary
- An 88-year-old female from St Mary
- An 81-year-old female from Westmoreland
- A 74-year-old female from Westmoreland
There are 20,967 active cases after 114 people recovered from the virus. Also, the ministry said 699 people are presently hospitalised due to the virus, with 175 patients moderately ill, 121 severely ill and 53 in critical condition.
