65,000 doses of AstraZeneca arrive from Mexico

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 65,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated by Mexico have arrived in the island.

The vaccines arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston early Wednesday afternoon.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith were among the representatives on hand to accept the donation.

Secretary for Foreign Relations of Mexico, H E Marcelo Ebrard, last week revealed that her country would be donating 35,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccines to Jamaica. However, this number later increased to 65,000 doses, Johnson Smith announced Tuesday.

The donation come at a much needed time as the country's vaccination programme had been paused due to low doses of vaccines which could not facilitate the continuation of the vaccine rollout. The 65,000 doses will be given to people waiting to receive their second jab of the vaccine.

