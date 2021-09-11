652 new COVID cases, 11 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 652 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

It brings the infection total to 75,297, and virus death toll to 1,704.

The new cases comprise 386 females and 266 males with ages ranging from two days to 99 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (151), St Catherine (120), St Ann (66), St James (65), St Elizabeth (61), Manchester (52), Clarendon (34), Trelawny (32), St Thomas (25), Westmoreland (24), Hanover (16) and St Mary (six).

According to the ministry, the deaths occurred between August 28 and September 9, with the latest deceased comprising:

- A 61-year-old male from St Ann

- A 67-year-old male from St Ann

- An 84-year-old male from St Mary

- A 65-year-old male from Portland

- A 61-year-old female from Portland

- A 69-year-old male from St Catherine

- A 67-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

- A 76-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

- A 64-year-old female from St Elizabeth

- A 40-year-old female from St Elizabeth

- An 80-year-old male from St James.

Jamaica has 23,645 active cases after 110 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,445.

Currently, 802 people are hospitalised, 110 of which are severely ill, while 60 are critically ill and 152 are moderately ill.