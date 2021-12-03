65 new COVID cases in Jamaica, four more deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Thursday, December 2, bringing the infection total to 91,369 and total deaths to 2,406.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new cases comprise 37 females and 28 males with ages ranging from four days to 84 years.

The cases were recorded in St Ann (18), Kingston and St Andrew (16), St Catherine (12), St James (eight), Manchester (four), Trelawny (two), Clarendon (one), Hanover (one), St Elizabeth (one), St Mary (one) and St Thomas (one).

The deceased are an 85-year-old female from St Elizabeth; a 64-year-old male from St Catherine; an 85-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew and a 61-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

In the meantime, 45 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 62,747.

Currently, 130 people are hospitalised, 15 of which are severely ill, while eight are critically ill and 30 are moderately ill.