65 new COVID cases in Jamaica, nine more deaths reported

65 new COVID cases in Jamaica, nine more deaths reportedFriday, November 26, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Thursday, November 25, bringing the infection total to 91,026, and total deaths to 2,376.
The new cases comprise 38 females and 27 males with ages ranging from one day to 89 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (20), St Ann (10), St Catherine (nine), St James (eight), St Mary (five), St Elizabeth (four), Westmoreland (three), Trelawny (two), Manchester (two), and Hanover (two).
Deaths include:
- A 27-year-old male from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation
- A 79-year-old female from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation
- A 27-year-old female from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation
- A 59-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 42-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 76-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 54-year-old male from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation
- An 81-year-old male from Clarendon
- An 88-year-old male from St Mary
In the meantime, 86 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 62,257.
Currently, 174 people are hospitalised, 29 of which are severely ill, while 12 are critically ill and 24 are moderately ill.
