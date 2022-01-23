UPDATE: 66-year-old victim in Naggo Head shooting identified

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – The 66-year-old woman who was shot dead at her home in Naggo Head, St Catherine on Friday has been identified.

She is Sharon Ricketts, a vendor of Cassinor Drive in the Portmore community.

A man was also shot and injured in the same incident.

Police reports are that about 7:45 pm, the man was riding his bicycle along the roadway when gunmen attacked him and shot him several times. The gunmen also opened fire at a house, hitting Ricketts who was inside, before making their escape. Both injured persons were assisted to the hospital, where Ricketts was pronounced dead.

The man was admitted for treatment.

Investigation into the incident continues.