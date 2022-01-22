66-year-old woman shot dead in Naggo Head, Portmore

66-year-old woman shot dead in Naggo Head, PortmoreSaturday, January 22, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE - A 66-year-old woman was gunned down during a hail of bullets after gunmen invaded Cassinor Drive in Naggo Head, Portmore in St Catherine on Friday evening.
The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained at this time. She is believed to be a vendor.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that heavily armed masked men entered the community about 7:30 pm Friday and opened fire at residents.
When the gunshots subsided, the senior citizen was found suffering from bullet wounds. She was pronounced dead at hospital.
While a motive has not been established for the killing, the police say several violent acts and conflicts in the community have linkages to persons residing overseas.
Investigations are ongoing.
