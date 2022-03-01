67 new COVID cases in Jamaica, one death recorded

67 new COVID cases in Jamaica, one death recordedTuesday, March 01, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 67 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday, February 28, bringing the infection total to 128,053 and total deaths to 2,814.
The new cases comprise 35 females and 32 males, with ages ranging from one year to 94 years.
The cases were recorded in St James (14), St Ann (12), Clarendon (10), Westmoreland (seven), Hanover, St Catherine and Kinston & St Andrew (five each), St Mary and St Elizabeth (three each), Trelawny (two) and Manchester (one).
The deceased is a 100-year-old male from St Elizabeth who died in February 2022.
There were 283 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 76,987.
Currently, 121 people are hospitalised, 13 of which are severely ill, while 10 are critically ill and 30 are moderately ill.
The Health Ministry has reported a positivity rate of nine per cent.
