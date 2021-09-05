687 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 26 more deaths

687 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 26 more deathsSunday, September 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 687 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Saturday, bringing the infection total to 71,344, and virus death toll to 1,619.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 417 females and 270 males with ages ranging from 68 days to 92 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (154), St Catherine (101), St James (77), Manchester and Westmoreland (55 each), Trelawny (52), St Mary (51), Hanover (47), Portland (29), St Elizabeth (25), St Thomas (21), St Ann (13) and Clarendon (seven).
The latest deceased comprise:
- an 84-year-old male from Westmoreland
- a 79-year-old male from Westmoreland
- a 35-year-old male from Westmoreland
- a 62-year-old female from St James
- a 60-year-old female from St Catherine
- a 34-year-old male from Westmoreland
- a 68-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- a 74-year-old male from St Elizabeth
- a 51-year-old male from St Catherine
- a 91-year-old male from St James
- a 59-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- a 91-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- a 55-year-old female from St Catherine
- a 74-year-old female from St James
- an 87-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- a 74-year-old male from St Elizabeth
- a 76-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- a 67-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew
- a 57-year-old male from St Elizabeth
- a 94-year-old male from St Elizabeth
- a 58-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- an 80-year-old male from St Elizabeth
- a 36-year-old female from Trelawny
- a 41-year-old female from St James
- a 46-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- a 44-year-old male from St Thomas
Jamaica has 20,464 active cases after 116 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,807.
Currently, 720 people are hospitalised, 114 of which are severely ill, while 47 are critically ill and 175 are moderately ill.
