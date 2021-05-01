69-y-o Kingston woman, Deloris Miller, missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sixty-nine-year-old Deloris Miller of Gardner Avenue, Kingston 20 has been reported missing today.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about five feet eleven inches tall.

Reports from the police are that Miller was last seen at home about 9:30 am wearing a pink blouse and a brown-and-burgundy skirt. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing Miller’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police Station at 876-933-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.