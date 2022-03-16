69-y-o pedestrian killed in St Elizabeth crash

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - An elderly man died as a result of injuries he sustained after he was mowed down on the Brompton main road in St Elizabeth on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 69-year-old Derrick Boyd, a construction worker of Donegal, Springfield in the parish.



Police reports are that about 3:45 pm, the driver of a Toyota Camry motor car was travelling on the Brompton main road when she lost control of the vehicle which mowed down Boyd and a 25-year-old man.



Both men were taken to hospital where Boyd succumbed to his injuries. The other man was admitted.

More details soon.



Kasey Williams