69-y-o pedestrian killed in St Elizabeth crash

69-y-o pedestrian killed in St Elizabeth crashWednesday, March 16, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - An elderly man died as a result of injuries he sustained after he was mowed down on the Brompton main road in St Elizabeth on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as 69-year-old Derrick Boyd, a construction worker of Donegal, Springfield in the parish.
Police reports are that about 3:45 pm, the driver of a Toyota Camry motor car was travelling on the Brompton main road when she lost control of the vehicle which mowed down Boyd and a 25-year-old man.
Both men were taken to hospital where Boyd succumbed to his injuries. The other man was admitted.
More details soon.
Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy