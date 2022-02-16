69-y-o woman collapses at court after being fined for curfew breach

A 69-year-old woman collapsed at court Tuesday, seconds after being fined $5,000 for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act's (DRMA) curfew order.

Beverley Isaac, a resident of Denham Town in west Kingston, was brought before Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court for indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and breaching the curfew order, for which she entered a not guilty plea and was fined.

An informal street sweeper, Isaac was reportedly on the road during the nightly curfew hours when she got into a confrontation with cops and was subsequently charged.

On Tuesday, barely able to stand upright to address the judge, Isaac disclosed that she suffers from a myriad of illnesses, including asthma, hypertension and an undisclosed heart condition.

Given Isaac's conditions, her attorney, Will Leslie successfully argued that the disorderly conduct charge be dropped.

Isaac then pleaded not guilty to the indecent exposure charge saying, “Not guilty Your Honour, why would I expose myself? I am a big woman.”

However, Cole-Montague said she had taken Isaac's health into consideration and if Isaac should plead guilty to the indecent exposure charge she would only be “admonished and discharged.”

After much deliberation between Isaac and Leslie, the elderly woman changed her plea to guilty. She was subsequently admonished.

“Ms Isaac you are admonished and discharged and in your condition take good care of yourself, ma'am,” Cole-Montague said.

After Isaac was dismissed, a clerk and a police officer assisted her out of the courtroom. But, as she exited the door, the elderly woman, who had been observed hardly able to walk and violently shaking, collapsed.

It took approximately 20 minutes for Isaac to settle down to the point where she could be assisted home by a neighbour.

Isaac's attorney, Leslie later told OBSERVER ONLINE that the stress of appearing in court caused Isaac to have a panic attack.