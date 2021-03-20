695 more J'cans test positive for COVID, most women

695 more J'cans test positive for COVID, most womenSaturday, March 20, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's virus numbers climbed by 695 yesterday, with 415 of the new cases recorded in the last 24 hours being women.
This pushes the island's confirmed cases to 34,665.
The cases — ranging in age from eight months to 96 years — were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (207), St Catherine (135), St Ann (81), St James (81), Clarendon (44), St Thomas (39), St Elizabeth (27), Trelawny (22), Hanover (18), Westmoreland (18), St Mary (16), Manchester (four), and Portland (two).
The Ministry of Health and Wellness also reported nine new fatalities. Of the new deaths, four are under investigation while five were confirmed as COVID-related. They include a 59-year-old female, a 79-year-old female, and a 71-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew. A 75-year-old male and a 60-year-old female from St Elizabeth are also among the new deaths.
The virus death toll now stands at 524.
The country also recorded 129 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 15,939.
