6 deaths, 101 new COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 101 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 46,922, with 23,121 active, and the death toll to 820.

The deaths were of three people from Westmoreland – a 79-year-old woman, a 102-year-old woman, and a 98-year-old man; as well as a 63-year-old man from Portland; and two women from St James – a 52-year-old and a 76-year-old.

The new cases were recorded in Clarendon, seven; Kingston & St Andrew, 15; Manchester, St Thomas, Westmoreland and St Elizabeth, nine each; Portland and St Mary, three each; St Ann, five; St Catherine, 30; and St James and Trelawny, one each.

The new cases range in age from six months to 88 years, and the gender breakdown is 51 females and 50 males.

A total 1,380 tests were conducted.

At the same time there were 119 recoveries, for a total 22,636.

One hundred and seventy-five patients are hospitalised, with 14 being critically ill.