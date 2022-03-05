7,000 PATH students to receive subsidised transport

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Approximately 7,000 students who are on the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education [PATH], are to benefit from transportation subsidies being provided by the Ministry of Education and Youth at a cost of $380 million.

They are among 7,500 youngsters, largely residing in rural communities and enrolled in primary and secondary schools and two special education institutions across 13 parishes, who are being targeted for assistance under the Ministry's Rural Transportation Programme.

This was disclosed by Acting Director for Safety and Security in Schools, Richard Troupe, during a virtual Ministry Town Hall Meeting on the full resumption of face-to-face classes, on Friday, March 4.

Troupe said that under the programme, the Ministry is seeking to engage the services of the Jamaica Railway Corporation and the Jamaica Urban Transit Corporation [JUTC] operating in sections of Clarendon, the Montego Bay Metro Bus Company, and private bus operators.

He indicated that the subsidy arrangement will see students paying a fee of $70 to ride on the train and $30 when commuting on JUTC buses.

“For the passenger rail service, six St. Catherine schools are engaged [and] roughly 850 children would have benefited from an access card. So while at this time we do not have brand new trains, we are still utilising technology to support ... a cashless service,” he said.

Troupe said the Ministry is aware that in most rural parishes, the cost of transportation is significantly higher than the rates for urban centres.

“That is… why the Ministry would have conceptualised this programme that would have been ongoing for five years straight,” he said.

Troupe implored parents to encourage their children to “understand that they have a personal responsibility for their own safety when they are utilising public transport.”

“Too often we see students waiting on special buses… lining the town centres. Now is not the time [for] those [types of] pre-COVID behaviours,” he emphasised.

For her part, Acting Chief Education Officer, Kasan Troupe, encouraged parents to reach out to school principals for information on the schedule for buses designated to provide transportation for students at their institutions.

Face-to-face classes are slated to resume fully on Monday, March 7.