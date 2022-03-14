7-y-o Clarendon boy gone missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica – A High Alert has been activated for seven-year-old Demarco Williams of Kemps Hill district, Clarendon who has been missing since Sunday, March 13.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 104 centimetres (three-feet five-inches) tall.

Reports from the Exeter Police are that about 7:00 pm, Demarco was last seen at home wearing a blue shirt with cartoon characters printed on it and grey striped shorts. He has not been seen since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Demarco Williams is being asked to contact the Exeter Police at 876-987-4373, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.