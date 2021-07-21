7-y-o Tianna Russell died from blunt force trauma, autopsy shows

7-y-o Tianna Russell died from blunt force trauma, autopsy showsWednesday, July 21, 2021
|
LINSTEAD, St Catherine – An autopsy has revealed that seven-year-old Tianna Russell died from blunt-force trauma, family members inform Observer Online.
Observer Online understands that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is now mulling additional charges based on the findings of the post mortem that was done on Tuesday at Tranquillity Funeral Home in Kingston.
Police report that about 1:30 am on June 28, Tianna’s father Rohan Russell took her to Linstead Public Hospital, claiming that he heard her struggling to breathe. The child was pronounced dead shortly after.
According to the JCF, its officers, who were summoned to the medical facility, saw “several marks” on Tianna’s body. The marks were suggestive of abuse, the police said.
Ahead of the post mortem, detectives charged Tianna's 39-year-old father and her 27-year-old stepmother Lorraine Fletcher with child abuse. They appeared in court on July 7 and were offered bail in the sum of $300,000 each.
Tianna's biological mother, Claudia Francis died four years ago after a battle with illness. Since then, the child had been living with her father and stepmother at New Works in the Linstead area of St Catherine.
One of the child's maternal aunts, Verona Francis, told Observer Online that both sides of Tianna's family showed up in Kingston on Tuesday to observe the post-mortem.
"It's really heart-rending," she said.
She added that she has had to seek counselling for Tianna's teenage brother who lives with her.
Horace Mills
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy