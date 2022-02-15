70 new COVID cases in Jamaica, no deaths recorded

70 new COVID cases in Jamaica, no deaths recordedTuesday, February 15, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, February 14, bringing the infection total to 127,233.
The new cases comprise 41 females and 29 males, with ages ranging from 46 days to 95 years.
The cases were recorded in St James (22), Trelawny, Westmoreland, Kingston and St Andrew (eight each), St Catherine (six), Manchester (five), Clarendon (four), Portland and St Mary (three each), Hanover, St Ann and St Elizabeth (one each).
No deaths were reported for the period.
There were 227 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 73,688.
Currently, 309 people are hospitalised, 38 of which are severely ill, while nine are critically ill and 75 are moderately ill.
The Health Ministry has reported a positivity rate of 17.9 per cent.
