729 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, three deaths reported

729 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, three deaths reportedSaturday, January 01, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 729 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Friday, December 31, bringing the infection total to 94,649 and total deaths to 2,476.
The new cases comprise 409 females and 320 males with ages ranging from eight months to 90 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (344), St Catherine (116), St James (80), St Ann (57), Manchester (23), Clarendon (20), Portland (17), St Elizabeth (17), Westmoreland (17), St Mary (15), Hanover (13), Trelawny (eight) and St Thomas (two).
Deceased include:
- A nine-year-old male from St Catherine who died on December 26, 2021
- A 75-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew who died on December 31, 2021
- A 78-year-old female from St Ann who died on December 30, 2021
In the meantime, 88 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 65,682.
Currently, 104 people are hospitalised, 14 of which are severely ill, while two are critically ill and 22 are moderately ill.
The country's positivity rate now stands at 34.1 per cent.
2,058 active cases were confirmed in the last two weeks.
