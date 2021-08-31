729 new COVID cases, eight more deaths in Jamaica

729 new COVID cases, eight more deaths in JamaicaTuesday, August 31, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 729 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths on Monday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 68,131 and the death toll to 1,518.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths include two women, ages 59 and 67, and a 73-year-old man from Westmoreland; two women, ages 41 and 77, and a 58-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew; a 70-year-old woman from Hanover and a 68-year-old man from St Catherine.
Of the 729 newly reported cases there were 436 females and 293 males with ages ranging from three days to 99 years.
The cases were recorded in St James (141), Kingston and St Andrew (116), St Catherine (98), Westmoreland (78), Trelawny (48), Clarendon (44), Hanover, St Elizabeth (43 each), St Thomas (39), St Mary (37), Manchester (22), Portland (20) and St Ann (two).
The country also recorded 123 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 48,309.
