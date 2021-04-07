72 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 72 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, and nine deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 41,400, and the death toll to 631.

The deaths include a 47-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew; a 62-year-old man from St Mary; a 56-yar-old man from St James; a 55-year-old man from Westmoreland; a 98-year-old woman from Clarendon; an 87-year-old man from Westmoreland; a73-year-old man from St James; an 80-year-old man from Clarendon; and an 84-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

The new cases consist of 37 females and 35 males. The cases range in age from four months to 92 years.

They were recorded in Hanover (5), Kingston and St Andrew (36), Manchester (1), Portland (4), St Ann (2), St Catherine (11), St James (6), St Thomas (2) and Westmoreland (5).

There are currently 22,033 active cases on the island.