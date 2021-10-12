72 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, nine more deaths

72 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, nine more deathsTuesday, October 12, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 72 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Monday, bringing the infection total to 86,456 and the virus death toll to 2,034.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 38 females and 34 males with ages ranging from 11 days to 97 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (22), St Catherine and St James (14 each), Clarendon (six), Hanover (four), Trelawny and Westmoreland (three each), St Thomas, Manchester and St Ann (two each).
The deceased are:
- A 46-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 55-year-old male from St Elizabeth
- A 46-year-old male from Clarendon
- A 57-year-old male from St Catherine
- A 41-year-old female from St Catherine
- A 65-year-old female from St Catherine
- A 35-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 68-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 69-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
The deaths occurred between September 18 and October 11, 2021.
In the meantime, 145 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 54,569.
Currently, 391 people are hospitalised, 52 of which are severely ill, while 31 are critically ill and 94 are moderately ill.
There are 29,264 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.
