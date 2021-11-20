72 new COVID cases in Jamaica, two more deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 72 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, November 19, bringing the local infection total to 90,630, and total deaths to 2,356.

The new cases comprise 37 females and 35 males with ages ranging from 33 days to 92 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (20), Kingston and St Andrew (18), St Thomas (eight), Westmoreland (eight), St Ann (seven), Clarendon (three), Hanover (two), St Elizabeth (two), St James (two), Portland (one), and St Mary (one).

The reported deaths occurred between November 16 and 17. Dead are an 89-year-old male from St Catherine and a 53-year-old female from St Mary.

In the meantime, 121 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 61,605.

Currently, 173 people are hospitalised, 24 of which are severely ill, while eight are critically ill and 30 are moderately ill.