73,880 children vaccinated against COVID-19

73,880 children vaccinated against COVID-19Thursday, September 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, says that 73,880 children, aged 12 to 18, have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to date.
This was disclosed during a statement to the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
Williams also urged principals, teachers, students, administrative, and ancillary staff, as well as parents, to get vaccinated.
“We are again appealing to everyone to wear masks, wash your hands or sanitise frequently and practise physical distancing. These protocols, together with the added layer of protection that vaccinations provide, are Jamaica's best tools for significantly reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, decreasing hospitalisations, and getting our students back into the face-to-face classes,” she said.
“Administrators, teachers and ancillary staff in the public education sector, who are working in the school environment with our early-childhood/infant and primary-level children are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated,” the minister added.
Williams noted that at this time, there is no vaccine available for children below 12 years of age.
“As such, we as adults have a collective responsibility to ourselves and our children to not only steadfastly continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, but to also make the decision to get the added layer of protection afforded from being vaccinated,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy