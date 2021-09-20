733 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, three more deaths

733 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, three more deathsMonday, September 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 733 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Sunday, bringing the infection total to 80,406, and the virus death toll to 1,794.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 417 females and 309 males with ages ranging from newborn to 101 years. Seven additional cases are under investigation.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (160), St Catherine (128), St Ann (89), St James (70), St Thomas (60), Westmoreland (45), St Elizabeth (36), Trelawny (34), Hanover (33), St Mary (28), Clarendon (27), Manchester (22), Portland (one)
The deceased are:
- A 71-year-old male from St Thomas
- A 37-year-old male from St Mary
- A 49-year-old female from St Mary
Jamaica has 27,137 active cases after 144 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 50,931.
Currently, 721 people are hospitalised, 100 of which are severely ill, while 43 are critically ill and 154 are moderately ill.
