735 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday, January 4, bringing the infection total to 97,066 and total deaths to 2,483.

The new cases comprise 421 females and 314 males with ages ranging from 25 days to 102 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (436), St Catherine (67), St James (59), St Thomas and Westmoreland (25 each), Portland and St Ann (21 each), Clarendon (20), Manchester (17), Trelawny (14), St Mary (13), Hanover (11), and St Elizabeth (six).

The deceased are:

A 55-year-old female from St Catherine

A 72-year-old male from St Catherine

An 82-year-old male from St Catherine

A 66-year-old female from St Catherine

The deaths occurred between September 12, 2021, and January 2, 2022

In the meantime, 83 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 66,147.

Currently, 189 people are hospitalised, 21 of which are severely ill, while four are critically ill and 33 are moderately ill.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 34.3 per cent.

There are currently 3,994 confirmed active cases on the island.