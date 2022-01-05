735 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported

735 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths reportedWednesday, January 05, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday, January 4, bringing the infection total to 97,066 and total deaths to 2,483.
The new cases comprise 421 females and 314 males with ages ranging from 25 days to 102 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (436), St Catherine (67), St James (59), St Thomas and Westmoreland (25 each), Portland and St Ann (21 each), Clarendon (20), Manchester (17), Trelawny (14), St Mary (13), Hanover (11), and St Elizabeth (six).
The deceased are:
- A 55-year-old female from St Catherine
- A 72-year-old male from St Catherine
- An 82-year-old male from St Catherine
- A 66-year-old female from St Catherine
The deaths occurred between September 12, 2021, and January 2, 2022
In the meantime, 83 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 66,147.
Currently, 189 people are hospitalised, 21 of which are severely ill, while four are critically ill and 33 are moderately ill.
The country's positivity rate now stands at 34.3 per cent.
There are currently 3,994 confirmed active cases on the island.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy