74-year-old taxi operator killed in St Thomas crash

74-year-old taxi operator killed in St Thomas crashSaturday, December 11, 2021
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A 74-year-old man died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash on the Pondside main road in St Thomas on Friday.
Dead is Bensford Bogle, a taxi operator, of Newlands district in Yallahs in the parish.
Police reports are that about 10 am, Bogle was driving along the Pondside main road when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into trees.
The elderly man was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing.
