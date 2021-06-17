74 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The country recorded an additional 74 positive COVID-19 cases yesterday and 11 deaths, bringing total infections to 49,503, and the death toll to 1,023.

According to reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness the new cases comprise of 36 females and 38 males within the ages of seven years old and 95-years-old.

These cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (21), St Ann (14), Hanover and Westmoreland (eight each), St Catherine (six), St Mary (five), St James and St Thomas (four each), Clarendon (two), Manchester and St Elizabeth (one each).

Meanwhile, nine of the additional fatalities were people in St James, whose deaths were previously under investigation. The youngest was a 20-year-old female.

The remaining St James deaths are two females, aged 69 and 74, and six males, aged 77, 60, 84, 80, 86 and 68.

A 72-year-old male from St Ann and a 53-year-old female from St Mary complete the tally of new deaths.

Jamaica also had 128 recoveries, increasing the total to 28,182. There are 19,928 active cases remaining.

Currently, 126 people are still hospitalised; 10 of which are critically ill, while 18 are moderately ill.