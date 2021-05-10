74 new COVID cases, 3 additional deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest fatalities are three females — a 72-year-old from St Mary as well as a 66-year-old and a 24-year-old from St Catherine. This pushes the country's death toll to 809.

Another death was also reported under investigation.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 48 females and 26 males with ages ranging from 53 days to 87 years. This brings the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country since the outbreak to 46,782.

The new cases were recorded as follows: Kingston and St Andrew (16), St James (nine), Westmoreland (nine), St Catherine (eight), St Elizabeth (eight), St Mary (six), Portland (five), Hanover (four), Clarendon (three), Manchester (three), and St Thomas (three). No new cases were recorded in St Ann and Trelawny.

Meanwhile, a total of 127 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 22,395. There are 23,234 active cases of the virus on the island.

