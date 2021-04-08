75,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive from African platform

75,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive from African platformThursday, April 08, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton today received 75,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the African Medical Support Platform (AMSP) today.
Accepting the shipment, Tufton thanked the Government and people of South Africa and the African Medical Supply Platform for the donation.
“This shipment is going to be used for our [vaccination] blitz exercise, starting this weekend. As early as tomorrow, we’re going to be dispatching. The intention is to inoculate as many persons as possible, hopefully well over 50,000. We are doing 60 years and over, and we are including now our teachers and we are also including our hotel workers,” Tufton said.
Two more batches of vaccines are expected to arrive in Jamaica soon including 20,000 doses of Moderna from commercial sources along with another 26,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
