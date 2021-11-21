75 new COVID cases in Jamaica, two more deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 75 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday, November 20, bringing the local infection total to 90,705, and total deaths to 2,358.

The new cases comprise 46 females and 29 males with ages ranging from nine months to 85 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (27), Kingston and St Andrew (22), St James (nine), Westmoreland (five), St Mary (four), Hanover (four), Portland (one), St Ann (one), St Thomas (one) and Trelawny (one).

The reported deaths occurred between November 18 and 19 2021 and comprised an 82-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew and a 66-year-old male from St Catherine.

In the meantime, 115 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 61,720.

Currently, 171 people are hospitalised, 19 of which are severely ill, while eight are critically ill and 31 are moderately ill.