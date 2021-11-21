75 new COVID cases in Jamaica, two more deaths reported

75 new COVID cases in Jamaica, two more deaths reportedSunday, November 21, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 75 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday, November 20, bringing the local infection total to 90,705, and total deaths to 2,358.
The new cases comprise 46 females and 29 males with ages ranging from nine months to 85 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (27), Kingston and St Andrew (22), St James (nine), Westmoreland (five), St Mary (four), Hanover (four), Portland (one), St Ann (one), St Thomas (one) and Trelawny (one).
The reported deaths occurred between November 18 and 19 2021 and comprised an 82-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew and a 66-year-old male from St Catherine.
In the meantime, 115 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 61,720.
Currently, 171 people are hospitalised, 19 of which are severely ill, while eight are critically ill and 31 are moderately ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy