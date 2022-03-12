76-y-o among two shot in Central Village

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Two days after police killed four men in Central Village, St Catherine, gunmen struck in the community, shooting two people, including a 76-year-old man.

The latest shooting took place in the Big Lane area of the community. The injured individuals, both males, have since been admitted to hospital, police said.



Police reported that about 5:40 pm, the two men were walking along the roadway. Upon reaching near the Big Lane New Testament Church, two men on foot approached and opened gunfire at them.



The 76-year-old who is a pensioner was shot in the left foot. The other man, who is 46, was shot in the right hand. The gunmen then fled.



Both injured men were taken to hospital where they were admitted in stable condition. The police said 12 9mm spent casings were found at the scene.



On Wednesday four men were killed by police and three firearms were seized during an early morning operation in Central Village. Police said one of the now-deceased was a 16-year-old boy from East Kingston, who was wanted for murder.

