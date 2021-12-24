76 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, one death reported

76 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, one death reportedFriday, December 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 76 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Thursday, December 23, bringing the infection total to 92,355 and total deaths to 2,462.
The new cases comprise 51 females and 25 males with ages ranging from two years to 89 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (26), St Ann (17), St Catherine (10), St James (eight), St Mary and St Thomas (five each), Clarendon and Westmoreland (two each) and St Elizabeth (one).
Dead is a 67-year-old female from Trelawny.
In the meantime, 150 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 64,732.
Currently, 92 people are hospitalised, 11 of which are severely ill, while three are critically ill and 24 are moderately ill.
