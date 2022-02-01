78-year-old Jamaican-born man shot dead in Florida carjacking

78-year-old Jamaican-born man shot dead in Florida carjackingTuesday, February 01, 2022
|
FLORIDA, USA – A 78-year-old Jamaican-born man was shot and killed on Sunday in what Florida police believe was a carjacking at a pharmacy in Orange County.
The deceased has been identified as Uken Lloyd Cummings.
According to a report from Fox 35 News, Cummings had driven to a pharmacy, located just seven minutes away from his home, when tragedy struck on Sunday afternoon.
Three men, the report said, carjacked the elderly man and drove away in his car.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a call about 3:25 pm, and later found Cummings suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at hospital.
Cummings' daughter spoke to Fox 35 News on Monday, but asked for her identity to be withheld due to concerns over the safety of her family.
She told reporters that her father was born and raised in Jamaica, served in the US Army, and later moved to New York City, where he worked as a security officer.
Following his retirement, he later moved to Florida with his wife and family. His wife died last year due to illness.
"I just want justice, and I want this criminal put away for life," the woman told reporters, adding that her father had gone to pick up a prescription when he met his demise.
While the elderly man's car is still missing, Orange County deputies have not released its description, as they are following several leads.
