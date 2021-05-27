79 more test positive for COVID, one patient dies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 79 new cases of the COVID-19 and one virus fatality yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48,180 and the death toll to 935.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest death is a 58-year-old male from St Mary.

Meanwhile, the new virus cases consist of 41 females and 38 males with ages ranging from one year to 95 years.

The new cases were recorded in St Catherine (28), Kingston and St Andrew (20), St Thomas (eight), St James (five), St Mary (five), Clarendon (four), St Elizabeth (three), Westmoreland (three), St Ann (two), and Hanover (one).

The ministry also reported 155 recoveries pushing the total virus recoveries to 24,528. There are 22,348 active cases of the virus on the island.

