7 more COVID deaths, 41 new cases

7 more COVID deaths, 41 new casesThursday, July 08, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Seven additional COVID-19 related deaths and 41 new cases were reported across Jamaica on Wednesday.
It brings the island's virus death toll to 1,108 and case count to 50,497 of which the Ministry of Health and Wellness said 13,253 are active.
According to the ministry, four of the newly-confirmed deaths were previously listed as under investigation. They include three people from Manchester; a 40-year-old woman a 60-year-old man and a73-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman from Westmoreland. The other recorded deaths included two men from St Catherine, ages 57 and 68 and a 74-year-old man from St James.
Of the 41 newly reported cases there were 28 females and 13 males with ages ranging from one to 83 years.
The cases were recorded in St Ann (14), Kingston and St Andrew (10), St James (six), St Catherine (three), Manchester, Portland, St Elizabeth (two each), Clarendon and Westmoreland (one each).
The country also recorded 1,013 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 35,777.
