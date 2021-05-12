7 murders in 48 hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Seven murders were logged by the police in the last 48 hours, with the youngest victim being a 15-year-old boy, according to reports as of 6:00 this morning.

They were registered in Westmoreland, West Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and St James.

In the first of six murders last night, about 7:40 pm, 15-year-old Rayon Guthrie, otherwise called 'Saw Dust' was killed on Mint Road, Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

Reports are that the student was outside his home filling a bucket with water for his father when a gunman entered his yard and fired at him before escaping in the area.

In the second and third incidents, which both occurred in West Kingston, a 36-year old self-employed man and a 23-year-old tattoo artist were killed.

About 7:45 pm on Milk Lane, Denham Town, the police found 36-year-old Andre Cunningham, otherwise called 'Fatta Jay', suffering from gunshot wounds.

Reports are that police personnel on duty at a nearby checkpoint heard explosions in the area and went to investigate.

They were directed to a house where they saw Cunningham's body with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the back of the head.

About 9:45 pm, 23-year-old Jamie Cuff, a tattoo artist, was cooking at home on Lincoln Avenue, Kingston 5, when he was attacked by gunmen who shot him multiple times.

He died on the spot.

In St Catherine South, 38-year-old Shervin Ferguson of Central Village, St Catherine, met his demise in his community about 8:10 pm.

Reports are that residents heard gunshots and called the police. On their arrival, Ferguson was seen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital by the police where he was pronounced dead.

In St Andrew Central, in on Marverly Avenue a man, known only as 'Buju', was killed about 10:30 pm.

Reports are that he was walking in the area when he was attacked by two gunmen who shot him.

He was taken to hospital by the police, where he was pronounced dead.

Two murders were filed in St James Monday night – of a 26-year-old man and a 43-year-old man.

In the first incident, which occurred in Valencia, Mount Salem about 8:00pm, Sanue Lawson, otherwise called 'Miloo', was shot dead.

Residents reportedly heard loud explosions and informed the police, who made checks, but did not locate a crime scene. Yesterday morning residents stumbled upon the body with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

About 10:30 pm Monday night, Bryan Johnson, otherwise called 'Zaro' of Maldon District, Maroon Town was killed.

Residents reportedly heard loud explosions sounding like gunshots and called the police.

They found Johnson with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, clutching a knife in his left hand.

The police are investigating.