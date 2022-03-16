7 shot, 3 fatally in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica – Police are now at a crime scene where seven people were shot, three fatally in Green Island, Hanover.

Details surrounding the incident are unavailable. However, crime chief, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, confirmed the incident.

“I do not have any details as yet, am waiting for more information,” DCP Bailey told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Seven people were shot during an entertainment event in Hanover in 2017. Two years prior in 2015, six members of one family were shot dead by gunmen in the parish.

- David Dunkley