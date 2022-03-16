7 shot, 3 fatally in Hanover

7 shot, 3 fatally in HanoverWednesday, March 16, 2022
|
HANOVER, Jamaica – Police are now at a crime scene where seven people were shot, three fatally in Green Island, Hanover.
Details surrounding the incident are unavailable. However, crime chief, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, confirmed the incident.
“I do not have any details as yet, am waiting for more information,” DCP Bailey told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Seven people were shot during an entertainment event in Hanover in 2017. Two years prior in 2015, six members of one family were shot dead by gunmen in the parish.
- David Dunkley
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy